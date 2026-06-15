Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games: day 2

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman (ret.) Spencer Gubler, Warrior Games athlete, practices Archery during Warrior Games Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 10, 2026. Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features over 200 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from June 13 - 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st class Andrew Ross)