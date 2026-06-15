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    Son honors father's legacy through Army service

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    Son honors father's legacy through Army service

    PUERTO RICO

    06.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    As Father’s Day approaches, 18-year-old Xavier Sanoguet Ubiera carries with him a unique connection to the father he barely knew. Xavier was only two years old when his father, Xavier Sanoguet, died in a motorcycle accident. Although he grew up without his father’s physical presence, he never grew up without his influence. Today, Xavier is preparing to begin a new chapter in his life after enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve, a decision inspired by the legacy of the father whose footsteps he hopes to follow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9762039
    VIRIN: 260619-D-A5047-3672
    Resolution: 3840x5120
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Fathers Day 2026

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