Son honors father's legacy through Army service

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As Father’s Day approaches, 18-year-old Xavier Sanoguet Ubiera carries with him a unique connection to the father he barely knew. Xavier was only two years old when his father, Xavier Sanoguet, died in a motorcycle accident. Although he grew up without his father’s physical presence, he never grew up without his influence. Today, Xavier is preparing to begin a new chapter in his life after enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve, a decision inspired by the legacy of the father whose footsteps he hopes to follow.