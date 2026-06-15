As Father’s Day approaches, 18-year-old Xavier Sanoguet Ubiera carries with him a unique connection to the father he barely knew. Xavier was only two years old when his father, Xavier Sanoguet, died in a motorcycle accident. Although he grew up without his father’s physical presence, he never grew up without his influence. Today, Xavier is preparing to begin a new chapter in his life after enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve, a decision inspired by the legacy of the father whose footsteps he hopes to follow.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9762039
|VIRIN:
|260619-D-A5047-3672
|Resolution:
|3840x5120
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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Son honors father's legacy through Army service
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