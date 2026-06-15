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    NCB 25 Hosts SWIF DV Day in Gallup

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    NCB 25 Hosts SWIF DV Day in Gallup

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Lopez 

    FIRST Naval Construction Regiment

    Gallup Mayor Marc Depauli speaks to NCB 25 Seabees and SWIF Employees during DV Day 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9761935
    VIRIN: 260618-N-CU876-1805
    Resolution: 1984x2976
    Size: 475.46 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCB 25 Hosts SWIF DV Day in Gallup, by SN Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    community meeting
    civilian
    American flag
    speaker

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