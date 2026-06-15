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    Sharp Banner Image

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    Sharp Banner Image

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Christopher Binnie 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program Office directs the Army’s efforts in the prevention of and response to sexual harassment, sexual assault and associated retaliatory behaviors. It integrates Army SHARP policy and ensures effective communications with internal and external stakeholders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:26
    Photo ID: 9759580
    VIRIN: 260618-O-QK117-5002
    Resolution: 5728x3568
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharp Banner Image, by Christopher Binnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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