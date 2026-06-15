Sharp Banner Image

The Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program Office directs the Army’s efforts in the prevention of and response to sexual harassment, sexual assault and associated retaliatory behaviors. It integrates Army SHARP policy and ensures effective communications with internal and external stakeholders.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:26
|Photo ID:
|9759580
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-QK117-5002
|Resolution:
|5728x3568
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
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