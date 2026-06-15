10th AAMDC Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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A firing detail renders honors during a change of command ceremony between Brig. Gen. Glenn A. Henke and Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, June 18, 2026.



Brig. Gen. Glenn A. Henke assumes command of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command from Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King during a change of command ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the U.S. Army’s only forward-stationed air and missile defense command in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins)