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    10th AAMDC Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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    10th AAMDC Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    GERMANY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    A firing detail renders honors during a change of command ceremony between Brig. Gen. Glenn A. Henke and Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, June 18, 2026.

    Brig. Gen. Glenn A. Henke assumes command of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command from Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King during a change of command ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the U.S. Army’s only forward-stationed air and missile defense command in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexander Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:04
    Photo ID: 9758982
    VIRIN: 260617-A-KX519-8995
    Resolution: 3169x1783
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th AAMDC Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by MAJ Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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