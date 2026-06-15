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    Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968

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    Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Ian Anderson, left, receives his 40-year Length-of-Service Award from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at China Lake, California, June 15, 2026. The award recognizes 40 years of federal service. Anderson served 26 years as a naval flight officer, retiring as a commander, and continues to serve as a civilian directing the Tactical Engineer Development Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9758091
    VIRIN: 260615-N-LR875-8209
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAWCWD, China Lake, Tomcat, Tactical Engineer Development Program, Naval Aviation

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