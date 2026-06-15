Ian Anderson, left, receives his 40-year Length-of-Service Award from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at China Lake, California, June 15, 2026. The award recognizes 40 years of federal service. Anderson served 26 years as a naval flight officer, retiring as a commander, and continues to serve as a civilian directing the Tactical Engineer Development Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9758091
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-LR875-8209
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ian Anderson spent 40 years chasing a jet that flew over his front yard in 1968
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