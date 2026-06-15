Fireman James Codd IV graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9756575
|VIRIN:
|260617-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|217.84 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Codd Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Codd Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
No keywords found.