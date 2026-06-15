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    Codd Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

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    Codd Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Fireman James Codd IV graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 18, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9756575
    VIRIN: 260617-N-NO492-1001
    Resolution: 853x1280
    Size: 217.84 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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