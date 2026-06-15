Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:39 Photo ID: 9756575 VIRIN: 260617-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 853x1280 Size: 217.84 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Codd Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.