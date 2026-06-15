368th TRS bids farewell to McKinley, welcomes Casebolt during ceremony

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From left: Air Force Col. Andrew Adams, 782nd Training Group commander, hands Lt. Col. Jared Casebolt the 368th Training Squadron’s colors, while outgoing 368th TRS commander, Lt. Col. Kevin McKinley, looks on during a change-of-command ceremony June 16, 2026, in the Engineer Regimental Room at Fort Leonard Wood.