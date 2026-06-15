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    368th TRS bids farewell to McKinley, welcomes Casebolt during ceremony

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    368th TRS bids farewell to McKinley, welcomes Casebolt during ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    From left: Air Force Col. Andrew Adams, 782nd Training Group commander, hands Lt. Col. Jared Casebolt the 368th Training Squadron’s colors, while outgoing 368th TRS commander, Lt. Col. Kevin McKinley, looks on during a change-of-command ceremony June 16, 2026, in the Engineer Regimental Room at Fort Leonard Wood.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:21
    Photo ID: 9756532
    VIRIN: 260616-A-FH875-1006
    Resolution: 4574x3267
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 368th TRS bids farewell to McKinley, welcomes Casebolt during ceremony, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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