NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day

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In honor of Flag Day and supporting veterans within the community, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Network presented a donation of old and worn U.S. flags to Sturtevant Funeral Home Jun. 15. As part of Sturtevant’s Retire the Flag Program, the collected flags are used to drape over the fallen veterans at the time of cremation.



“What a wonderful way to honor both our veterans and to properly dispose of our flags,” said Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh. “Thank you to our Veterans Network and to everyone who was able to donate their flags to this cause.”



“This effort means a lot to me, my family, and all of us at Sturtevant Funeral Home,” said Funeral Director Robie Gardner, whose family has served the community since the 1880s. “We greatly value NNSY’s support in this endeavor and thank you all for helping us to provide this fitting tribute to our fallen.”



Learn more about the Retire Your Flag Program at https://www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com/retire-your-flag/retire-your-flag. If you’d like to schedule a flag donation as part of next year’s collection, contact the NNSY Veterans Network Officers Group at NNSY_Veterans_Officers@us.navy.mil.