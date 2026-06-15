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    NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day

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    NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    In honor of Flag Day and supporting veterans within the community, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Network presented a donation of old and worn U.S. flags to Sturtevant Funeral Home Jun. 15. As part of Sturtevant’s Retire the Flag Program, the collected flags are used to drape over the fallen veterans at the time of cremation.

    “What a wonderful way to honor both our veterans and to properly dispose of our flags,” said Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh. “Thank you to our Veterans Network and to everyone who was able to donate their flags to this cause.”

    “This effort means a lot to me, my family, and all of us at Sturtevant Funeral Home,” said Funeral Director Robie Gardner, whose family has served the community since the 1880s. “We greatly value NNSY’s support in this endeavor and thank you all for helping us to provide this fitting tribute to our fallen.”

    Learn more about the Retire Your Flag Program at https://www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com/retire-your-flag/retire-your-flag. If you’d like to schedule a flag donation as part of next year’s collection, contact the NNSY Veterans Network Officers Group at NNSY_Veterans_Officers@us.navy.mil.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 14:54
    Photo ID: 9753896
    VIRIN: 260615-N-YO710-8982
    Resolution: 5811x3874
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY Veterans Network Hosts Flag Collection in Honor of Flag Day, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flag Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Veterans Network

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