The 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, 374 CES and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force gather pose before a joint readiness exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The training utilized paintball munitions to simulate a contested chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment while executing Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Vince Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9753633
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-DM130-3000
|Resolution:
|1000x714
|Size:
|506.6 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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Illinois Air Guard Engineers Bolster Readiness, Fortify U.S.-Japan Alliance at Yokota
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