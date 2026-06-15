Illinois Air Guard Engineers Bolster Readiness, Fortify U.S.-Japan Alliance at Yokota

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The 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, 374 CES and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force gather pose before a joint readiness exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The training utilized paintball munitions to simulate a contested chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment while executing Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Vince Lang)