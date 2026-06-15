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    Illinois Air Guard Engineers Bolster Readiness, Fortify U.S.-Japan Alliance at Yokota

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    Illinois Air Guard Engineers Bolster Readiness, Fortify U.S.-Japan Alliance at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Vincent Lang 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, 374 CES and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force gather pose before a joint readiness exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 7, 2026. The training utilized paintball munitions to simulate a contested chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment while executing Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Vince Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9753633
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-DM130-3000
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 506.6 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Illinois Air Guard Engineers Bolster Readiness, Fortify U.S.-Japan Alliance at Yokota, by TSgt Vincent Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Guard, 126 ARW, 126 CES, 374 CES, Yokota Air Base

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