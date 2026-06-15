21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Prabesh Ranamagar

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Meet Sgt. Prabesh Ranamagar, a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist with the Forward Supply Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade.



In the absence of leadership, Sgt. Ranamagar stepped up to manage all rear administrative requirements. At the same time, he enabled the qualification of the only Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews in the theater by providing Class III (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) and V (ammunition) support for multiple sister company ranges and the 370th’s Bradley Gunnery. His initiative and dedication were critical to the entire 15th Engineer Battalion’s mission success.