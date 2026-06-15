(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Prabesh Ranamagar

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Prabesh Ranamagar

    GERMANY

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Sgt. Prabesh Ranamagar, a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist with the Forward Supply Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade.

    In the absence of leadership, Sgt. Ranamagar stepped up to manage all rear administrative requirements. At the same time, he enabled the qualification of the only Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews in the theater by providing Class III (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) and V (ammunition) support for multiple sister company ranges and the 370th’s Bradley Gunnery. His initiative and dedication were critical to the entire 15th Engineer Battalion’s mission success.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 05:20
    Photo ID: 9752621
    VIRIN: 260612-A-IK992-4570
    Resolution: 2250x2250
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Hero of the Week, Sgt. Prabesh Ranamagar, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hero of the Week
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery