Osan hosts master sergeant release party

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U.S. Air Force master sergeant selects pose for a group photo during a master sergeant release celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2026. The event recognized Airmen selected for promotion to master sergeant and celebrated their achievement as they prepared to join the senior noncommissioned officer tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)