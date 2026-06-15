U.S. Air Force master sergeant selects pose for a group photo during a master sergeant release celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2026. The event recognized Airmen selected for promotion to master sergeant and celebrated their achievement as they prepared to join the senior noncommissioned officer tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9752376
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-QO031-1168
|Resolution:
|9082x5109
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan hosts master sergeant release party, by SrA Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.