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    Osan hosts master sergeant release party

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    Osan hosts master sergeant release party

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force master sergeant selects pose for a group photo during a master sergeant release celebration at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 12, 2026. The event recognized Airmen selected for promotion to master sergeant and celebrated their achievement as they prepared to join the senior noncommissioned officer tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 00:55
    Photo ID: 9752376
    VIRIN: 260615-F-QO031-1168
    Resolution: 9082x5109
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan hosts master sergeant release party, by SrA Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #FightTonight #TeamOsan #MasterSergeant #USAF

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