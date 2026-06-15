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    Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering

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    Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Staff Sgt. Courtney Forbeck, Tori McIntyre, RN, and Staff Sgt. John Maxon, stand together after receiving Certificates of Appreciation during the Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, May 28, 2026. The three Lyster Army Health Clinic staff members were recognized for their outstanding off-duty dedication, community service, and commitment to caring for those around them. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9751809
    VIRIN: 260528-O-TT449-4692
    Resolution: 4157x5079
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Army Medicine, Medical Readiness Command East, DHA

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