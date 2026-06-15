Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering

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Staff Sgt. Courtney Forbeck, Tori McIntyre, RN, and Staff Sgt. John Maxon, stand together after receiving Certificates of Appreciation during the Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, May 28, 2026. The three Lyster Army Health Clinic staff members were recognized for their outstanding off-duty dedication, community service, and commitment to caring for those around them. (Courtesy Photo)