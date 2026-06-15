Staff Sgt. Courtney Forbeck, Tori McIntyre, RN, and Staff Sgt. John Maxon, stand together after receiving Certificates of Appreciation during the Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony at Fort Rucker, Alabama, May 28, 2026. The three Lyster Army Health Clinic staff members were recognized for their outstanding off-duty dedication, community service, and commitment to caring for those around them. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9751809
|VIRIN:
|260528-O-TT449-4692
|Resolution:
|4157x5079
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Selfless Service Beyond the Uniform: Spotlight on Volunteering
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