For Derrick Slaughter, a 120-day headquarters fellowship was more than a developmental detour. It was a chance to see, up close, how Army energy, installation readiness, and infrastructure priorities are discussed, coordinated, and executed across the Corps at the highest levels. That broader perspective, he said, changed how he approaches his daily work back at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, where he calls home.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9751804
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-AD803-1994
|Resolution:
|1258x879
|Size:
|911.38 KB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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The Fellowship Effect: Where Growth Meets Mission
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