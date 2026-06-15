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    The Fellowship Effect

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    The Fellowship Effect

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Charles Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    For Derrick Slaughter, a 120-day headquarters fellowship was more than a developmental detour. It was a chance to see, up close, how Army energy, installation readiness, and infrastructure priorities are discussed, coordinated, and executed across the Corps at the highest levels. That broader perspective, he said, changed how he approaches his daily work back at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, where he calls home.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 16:54
    Photo ID: 9751804
    VIRIN: 260612-D-AD803-1994
    Resolution: 1258x879
    Size: 911.38 KB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Fellowship Effect, by Charles Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    career advancement
    fellowship of study
    Redstone Alabama
    engineering

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