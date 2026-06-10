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    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team strengthens ties with Kaiserslautern Public Health Department

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    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team strengthens ties with Kaiserslautern Public Health Department

    GERMANY

    06.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett, director of global health engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), and U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Erika Petrik, chief of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Division of Public Health recently met with officials from the City of Kaiserslautern’s Public Health Department to enhance collaboration and working relations between Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and local public health authorities. (Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 09:28
    Photo ID: 9750193
    VIRIN: 260608-A-YV790-2707
    Resolution: 1970x1263
    Size: 464.98 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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