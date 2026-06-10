KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett, director of global health engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), and U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Erika Petrik, chief of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Division of Public Health recently met with officials from the City of Kaiserslautern’s Public Health Department to enhance collaboration and working relations between Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and local public health authorities. (Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 09:28
|Photo ID:
|9750193
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-YV790-2707
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Landstuhl Regional Medical Center team strengthens ties with Kaiserslautern Public Health Department
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