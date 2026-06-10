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Scott Bach, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Department of Public Works Engineering Division Chief, Heather Anderson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District Chief of Engineering and Construction, Col. Eloy Martinez, Commander of the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center - Rock Island Arsenal, and Col. Joe Parker, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal break ground on the Substation A project at Rock Island Arsenal. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelcy Schroder)