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    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal break ground on the Substation A project

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    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal break ground on the Substation A project

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Kelcy Schroder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Scott Bach, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Department of Public Works Engineering Division Chief, Heather Anderson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District Chief of Engineering and Construction, Col. Eloy Martinez, Commander of the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center - Rock Island Arsenal, and Col. Joe Parker, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal break ground on the Substation A project at Rock Island Arsenal. (U.S. Army Photo by Kelcy Schroder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 07:32
    Photo ID: 9749994
    VIRIN: 260612-A-OF349-1151
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal break ground on the Substation A project, by Kelcy Schroder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Groundbreaking Ceremony
    Rock Island Arsenal
    substation
    USACE
    Infrastructure

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