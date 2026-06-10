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    641st Regional Support Group Celebrates Army's 251st Birthday

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    641st Regional Support Group Celebrates Army's 251st Birthday

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. John May 

    641st Regional Support Group

    The 641st Regional Support Group celebrated the Army's 251st Birthday with the time honored tradition of the oldest and youngest Soldier cutting the cake with the command team on June 14 at St. Petersburg, Fla. The cake was cut by (from left to right) Master Sgt. Learie Pope, the 641st Regional Support Group Commander, Col. James P. Sakai, the 641st Regional Support Group Senior Enlisted Adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Terence L. Gilyard, and Pfc. Xarielle Leatherman. For over 251 years, the Army continues to provide endless opportunities to serve the nation and remains committed to honing warfighting skills, enforcing standards, and living the values that have always defined Army culture. Over two and a half centuries of "This We'll Defend!"

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9749138
    VIRIN: 260614-A-QH536-9631
    Resolution: 3574x2556
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 641st Regional Support Group Celebrates Army's 251st Birthday, by MAJ John May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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