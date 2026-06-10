641st Regional Support Group Celebrates Army's 251st Birthday

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The 641st Regional Support Group celebrated the Army's 251st Birthday with the time honored tradition of the oldest and youngest Soldier cutting the cake with the command team on June 14 at St. Petersburg, Fla. The cake was cut by (from left to right) Master Sgt. Learie Pope, the 641st Regional Support Group Commander, Col. James P. Sakai, the 641st Regional Support Group Senior Enlisted Adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Terence L. Gilyard, and Pfc. Xarielle Leatherman. For over 251 years, the Army continues to provide endless opportunities to serve the nation and remains committed to honing warfighting skills, enforcing standards, and living the values that have always defined Army culture. Over two and a half centuries of "This We'll Defend!"