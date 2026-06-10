Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Brown, right, 102d Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, faces off with Dana White, UFC president and CEO, after the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (Courtesy photo by Spc. Steven Palmertree)