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    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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    Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Brown, right, 102d Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, faces off with Dana White, UFC president and CEO, after the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (Courtesy photo by Spc. Steven Palmertree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9748822
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-LK770-2639
    Resolution: 6431x4287
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen meet Dana White at the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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