Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

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A member of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron sings during the Safe Haven Open Mic event at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 27, 2026. Hosted weekly by the Chapel Religious Support Team, the event provides service members an opportunity to share their talents, build connections and foster resilience in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Conner Simms)