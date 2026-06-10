USS Gridley Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

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Seaman Kartessa Johnson stands by for rigging operations at a refueling station aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a refueling-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (TAO 201) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 10, 2026. Gridley is deployed with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Frankie M. Guage)