Air Force Gen. Dale White, Department of War direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems, addresses members of the 412th Test Wing’s Raider Combined Test Force at Edwards AFB, California. “[We’re] that much closer to placing asymmetric lethality into the hands of the warfighter,” White said shortly after the first B-21 mission flown by an operational test pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9747139
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-TW412-4004
|Resolution:
|5774x3851
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency, by TSgt Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency (By Mike Paoli, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)
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