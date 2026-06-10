Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency

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Air Force Gen. Dale White, Department of War direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems, addresses members of the 412th Test Wing’s Raider Combined Test Force at Edwards AFB, California. “[We’re] that much closer to placing asymmetric lethality into the hands of the warfighter,” White said shortly after the first B-21 mission flown by an operational test pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)