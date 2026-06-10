(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier 

    412th Test Wing   

    Air Force Gen. Dale White, Department of War direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems, addresses members of the 412th Test Wing’s Raider Combined Test Force at Edwards AFB, California. “[We’re] that much closer to placing asymmetric lethality into the hands of the warfighter,” White said shortly after the first B-21 mission flown by an operational test pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9747139
    VIRIN: 260610-F-TW412-4004
    Resolution: 5774x3851
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency, by TSgt Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operational Pilot Flies B-21 as Top General Pushes Urgency (By Mike Paoli, 412th Test Wing Public Affairs)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery