U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman inspects spent MIM-104 Patriot interceptors in the Middle East. The Patriot is the Army’s primary terminal-phase anti-ballistic missile system. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9745543
|VIRIN:
|260612-D-A0839-5102
|Resolution:
|3422x2286
|Size:
|870.3 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
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