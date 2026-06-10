Eastern Air Defense Airmen (from left) Tech Sgt. Gennaro Anibarro, Master Sgt. Nicholas Carrier, and Master Sgt. Ward Seymour, completed an 80-mile bike ride on June 5. The trio raised $1,200 for the Mohawk Valley Chapter of The Ride for Missing Children to raise awareness and help prevent child exploitation and abduction. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9745315
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-A3538-1002
|Resolution:
|1402x1837
|Size:
|693.09 KB
|Location:
|ROME, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children, by Barbara Olney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children
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