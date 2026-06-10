(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children

    ROME, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Barbara Olney 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Eastern Air Defense Airmen (from left) Tech Sgt. Gennaro Anibarro, Master Sgt. Nicholas Carrier, and Master Sgt. Ward Seymour, completed an 80-mile bike ride on June 5. The trio raised $1,200 for the Mohawk Valley Chapter of The Ride for Missing Children to raise awareness and help prevent child exploitation and abduction. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:49
    Photo ID: 9745315
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-A3538-1002
    Resolution: 1402x1837
    Size: 693.09 KB
    Location: ROME, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children, by Barbara Olney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EADS
    Eastern Air Defense Sector
    224th Air Defense Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery