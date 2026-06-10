Three Eastern Air Defense Sector Members Pedal for Mohawk Valley’s Missing Children

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Eastern Air Defense Airmen (from left) Tech Sgt. Gennaro Anibarro, Master Sgt. Nicholas Carrier, and Master Sgt. Ward Seymour, completed an 80-mile bike ride on June 5. The trio raised $1,200 for the Mohawk Valley Chapter of The Ride for Missing Children to raise awareness and help prevent child exploitation and abduction. (Courtesy Photo)