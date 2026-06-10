Kearsarge Conducts TCAT Excersise

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260611-N-UR098-1069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, prepare to take off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 11, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)