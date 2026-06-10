(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts TCAT Excersise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Conducts TCAT Excersise

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit sawyer andrews 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260611-N-UR098-1069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 11, 2026) F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, prepare to take off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), June 11, 2026. Kearsarge is underway conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sawyer Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9744596
    VIRIN: 260611-N-UR098-1069
    Resolution: 4417x2945
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts TCAT Excersise, by SR sawyer andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kearsarge
    TCAT
    Jet
    Flight Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery