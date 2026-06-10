Japanese local national Endo Munenori, a tanker operations officer with Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Japan, poses for a photo at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, May 29, 2026. Munenori began working for MSC on June 2, 1985. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9744595
|VIRIN:
|290529-N-IX266-1001
|Resolution:
|5042x3362
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Operations Specialist at SSU Japan Reflects After 41 Years, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Operations Specialist at SSU Japan Reflects After 41 Years
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