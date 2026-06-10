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    Marine Operations Specialist at SSU Japan Reflects After 41 Years

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    Marine Operations Specialist at SSU Japan Reflects After 41 Years

    YOKOHAMA, JAPAN

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Japanese local national Endo Munenori, a tanker operations officer with Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Japan, poses for a photo at Yokohama North Dock, Japan, May 29, 2026. Munenori began working for MSC on June 2, 1985. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 20:15
    Photo ID: 9744595
    VIRIN: 290529-N-IX266-1001
    Resolution: 5042x3362
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: YOKOHAMA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Marine Operations Specialist at SSU Japan Reflects After 41 Years, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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