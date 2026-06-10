Port Security Unit 308 and 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion Conduct Joint Training

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Members of U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308 and the U.S. Marine Corps 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion pose for a group photo following joint shoreside and waterside training in Pascagoula, Mississippi, June 9, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability, strengthened partnerships between the two units, and improved readiness for future maritime security operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)