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    Port Security Unit 308 and 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion Conduct Joint Training

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    Port Security Unit 308 and 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion Conduct Joint Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308 and the U.S. Marine Corps 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion pose for a group photo following joint shoreside and waterside training in Pascagoula, Mississippi, June 9, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability, strengthened partnerships between the two units, and improved readiness for future maritime security operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 19:58
    Photo ID: 9744583
    VIRIN: 260610-G-XR638-4968
    Resolution: 8150x5433
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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