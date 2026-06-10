(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NERE 2026

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NERE 2026

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren, Acting Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander, Navy Reserve Force, (center) and Navy Reserve civilian employers on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) 2026. NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. USS Anchorage is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9744505
    VIRIN: 260611-N-VJ326-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NERE 2026, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Reserve Recognizes Outstanding Civilian Employers at NERE 2026

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Employer Recognition Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery