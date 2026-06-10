Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren, Acting Chief of Navy Reserve, Commander, Navy Reserve Force, (center) and Navy Reserve civilian employers on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) 2026. NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. USS Anchorage is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9744505
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-VJ326-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy Reserve Recognizes Outstanding Civilian Employers at NERE 2026
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