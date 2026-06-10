Col. Joshua Betty, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, looks on as the 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment colors are encased during a ceremony held June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9743261
|VIRIN:
|260609-A-JU979-9526
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260609-A-JU979-9526, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fighting Falcons encase unit colors
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