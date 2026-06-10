Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:24 Photo ID: 9743261 VIRIN: 260609-A-JU979-9526 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.33 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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