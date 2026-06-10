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    260609-A-JU979-9526

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    260609-A-JU979-9526

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Joshua Betty, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, looks on as the 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment colors are encased during a ceremony held June 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9743261
    VIRIN: 260609-A-JU979-9526
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.33 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260609-A-JU979-9526, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Jackson, USAREC, ATC, 2-39th, FSPC

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