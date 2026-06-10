Fijian Prime Minister Visits Nabua Village Schoolhouse Project

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SAVUSAVU, Fiji (June 3, 2026) – The Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, center, poses for a photo with a U.S. Coast Guardsman and Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, during a visit to discuss their two-room schoolhouse construction project at Nabua Village in SavuSavu, Fiji, June 3, 2026. The project is part of the enduring Pacific Partnership mission reflecting the longstanding cooperation between Fiji and the U.S. Navy to strengthen community resilience and support critical-infrastructure development. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)