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    Fijian Prime Minister Visits Nabua Village Schoolhouse Project

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    Fijian Prime Minister Visits Nabua Village Schoolhouse Project

    SAVUSAVU, FIJI

    06.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SAVUSAVU, Fiji (June 3, 2026) – The Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, center, poses for a photo with a U.S. Coast Guardsman and Sailors, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, during a visit to discuss their two-room schoolhouse construction project at Nabua Village in SavuSavu, Fiji, June 3, 2026. The project is part of the enduring Pacific Partnership mission reflecting the longstanding cooperation between Fiji and the U.S. Navy to strengthen community resilience and support critical-infrastructure development. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9742187
    VIRIN: 260603-N-N0900-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1691
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SAVUSAVU, FJ
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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