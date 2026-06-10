Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert discussed the future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, emphasizing technological innovation, adaptive leadership and the importance of strengthening the partnership for the next generation of leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)