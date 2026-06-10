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    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

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    Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, speaks to students, faculty, and Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Pyeongtaek University, South Korea, May 26, 2026. Hilbert discussed the future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, emphasizing technological innovation, adaptive leadership and the importance of strengthening the partnership for the next generation of leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 04:46
    Photo ID: 9742115
    VIRIN: 260526-A-XW676-3094
    Resolution: 1650x928
    Size: 380.45 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eighth Army Commanding General Speaks at Pyeongtaek University on the Future of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, by SSG Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pyeongtaek University, ROTC, readiness, leadership, leaders, modernization

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