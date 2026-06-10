USS Mustin conducts an intergrated training team drill

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U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Christina Appleman observes an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 from the bridge wing following an integrated training team drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 9, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)