U.S. Navy Chief Personnel Specialist Christopher Cousins, from South Carolina, holds flags indicating an engaged class-alpha fire during an integrated training team drill in the forward gym aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 9, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 00:23
|Photo ID:
|9741774
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-ER894-1017
|Resolution:
|2850x3563
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts an intergrated training team drill [Image 52 of 52], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.