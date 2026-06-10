DET 201 Commissions

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Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll commissions members of Detachment 201, also known as the Executive Innovation Corps, during Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 10, 2026. Twilight Tattoo is a live, family-friendly military performance featuring Soldiers from The Old Guard and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” showcasing the U.S. Army’s history through ceremonial drill, music and historical reenactments that honor the service and sacrifice of American Soldiers past and present.