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    DET 201 Commissions

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    DET 201 Commissions

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Orlandon Howard 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll commissions members of Detachment 201, also known as the Executive Innovation Corps, during Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 10, 2026. Twilight Tattoo is a live, family-friendly military performance featuring Soldiers from The Old Guard and The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” showcasing the U.S. Army’s history through ceremonial drill, music and historical reenactments that honor the service and sacrifice of American Soldiers past and present.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9741652
    VIRIN: 260610-A-TB538-8528
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DET 201 Commissions, by LTC Orlandon Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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