The Sustainment Services Flight, 23d Force Support Squadron, poses for a group photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2026. The flight recently earned Air Force-level recognition for its contributions to food service, fitness and lodging operations, supporting mission readiness and quality of life for Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9740915
|VIRIN:
|260608-F-XU250-4579
|Resolution:
|5919x3946
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
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Air Force Level Award for Sustainment Services Flight
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