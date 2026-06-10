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    Air Force Level Award for Sustainment Services Flight

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    Air Force Level Award for Sustainment Services Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Jason Delgado 

    23rd Wing

    The Sustainment Services Flight, 23d Force Support Squadron, poses for a group photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2026. The flight recently earned Air Force-level recognition for its contributions to food service, fitness and lodging operations, supporting mission readiness and quality of life for Airmen across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9740915
    VIRIN: 260608-F-XU250-4579
    Resolution: 5919x3946
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Air Force Level Award for Sustainment Services Flight, by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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