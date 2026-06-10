Torpedo Destroyers, the Great War, and the Dawn of the Independent Duty Corpsman

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A photo illustration highlights the foundation of the Independent Duty Corpsmen, from the selection of hospital stewards for independent duty aboard torpedo destroyers to important role IDCs played in World War I. Graphic features on left: Hospital Steward Alfred Bennett (Frederick Briggs) (R) aboard a torpedo destroyer, ca. 1909. Top right: Pacific Torpedo Fleet moored off of San Diego, ca 1910. Bottom right: charcoal drawing titled USS Shaw (DD-68) by artist George Wright. Drawing depicts aftermath of Shaw’s collision with Aquitania in October 1918. Bennett photograph courtesy of Briggs Family. Torpedo fleet photo and Wright drawing courtesy of Navy History and Heritage Command. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Andre Sobocinski).