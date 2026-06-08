210 Prayer Breakfast

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 210th Field Artillery Brigade listen to remarks during a prayer breakfast at Thunder Dining Facility, Camp Casey, South Korea, June 8, 2026. The event provided Soldiers an opportunity to gather for fellowship, reflection and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9739087
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-CI502-4002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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