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    Transportation Officers: The People Behind the Move

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    Transportation Officers: The People Behind the Move

    ITALY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Raymond Hoy 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Infographic about Peak PCS Season. (U.S. Navy graphic by Raymond Hoy) This graphic includes AI-generated content, which was reviewed and edited by relevant Dept. of Navy personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 02:22
    Photo ID: 9738799
    VIRIN: 260609-N-FU332-1001
    Resolution: 1536x1024
    Size: 536.17 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Transportation Officers: The People Behind the Move, by Raymond Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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