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    Last WWII veteran of 90th Infantry Division speaks at monument unveiling

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    Last WWII veteran of 90th Infantry Division speaks at monument unveiling

    FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Capt. Maria Salcido 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Harold Radish, the last known living 90th Infantry Division WWII veteran and former prisoner of war, alongside 90th Sustainment Brigade representatives and local dignitaries, unveils a new memorial to the 357th Infantry Regiment of the 90th ID in Raids, Normandy, France, June 7, 2026. The 90th SB honors the 90th ID’s legacy, proudly wearing the same iconic “TO” patch, preserving the “Tough ‘Ombres” nickname, and returning to Normandy every year in remembrance of the division’s WWII victories in the region. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 03:25
    Photo ID: 9735962
    VIRIN: 260607-A-VO222-1007
    Resolution: 5100x3400
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: FR
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Last WWII veteran of 90th Infantry Division speaks at monument unveiling, by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    Tough 'Ombres
    StrongerTogether
    90th Sustainment Brigade

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