Last WWII veteran of 90th Infantry Division speaks at monument unveiling

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Harold Radish, the last known living 90th Infantry Division WWII veteran and former prisoner of war, alongside 90th Sustainment Brigade representatives and local dignitaries, unveils a new memorial to the 357th Infantry Regiment of the 90th ID in Raids, Normandy, France, June 7, 2026. The 90th SB honors the 90th ID’s legacy, proudly wearing the same iconic “TO” patch, preserving the “Tough ‘Ombres” nickname, and returning to Normandy every year in remembrance of the division’s WWII victories in the region. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day reminds us of the courage, sacrifice and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)