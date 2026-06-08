Deputy Chief of Chaplains

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jack Stumme poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephanie Backus)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9734248
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-CQ141-1223
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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