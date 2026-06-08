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    Deputy Chief of Chaplains

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    Deputy Chief of Chaplains

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jack Stumme poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephanie Backus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9734248
    VIRIN: 260602-A-CQ141-1223
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Deputy Chief of Chaplains, by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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