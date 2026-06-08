Leadership Passed, Mission Endures at the 476th Fighter Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Rick Mitchell, left, 442nd Fighter Wing commander, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Adam Ratican, right, 476th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 7, 2026. Ratican is a command pilot with over 3,300 hours in the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)