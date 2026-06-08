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    Leadership Passed, Mission Endures at the 476th Fighter Group

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    Leadership Passed, Mission Endures at the 476th Fighter Group

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rick Mitchell, left, 442nd Fighter Wing commander, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Adam Ratican, right, 476th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 7, 2026. Ratican is a command pilot with over 3,300 hours in the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:11
    Photo ID: 9734235
    VIRIN: 260607-F-FB609-1304
    Resolution: 7395x4930
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leadership Passed, Mission Endures at the 476th Fighter Group, by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AIr Force Reserve
    10th air force
    476th Fighter Group

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