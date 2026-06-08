Leadership Passed, Mission Endures at the 476th Fighter Group

U.S. Air Force Col. Rick Mitchell, left, 442nd Fighter Wing commander, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Adam Ratican, right, 476th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 7, 2026. Ratican is a command pilot with over 3,300 hours in the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:11
|Photo ID:
|9734235
|VIRIN:
|260607-F-FB609-1304
|Resolution:
|7395x4930
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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