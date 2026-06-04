U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

U.S. Army paratroopers conduct small arms training with the M4 carbine during a live-fire range in the Middle East. Such training helps Soldiers improve weapons proficiency, accuracy, and weapons handling skills in a variety of conditions. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 10:33
|Photo ID:
|9733775
|VIRIN:
|260608-D-A0839-2962
|Resolution:
|5271x3405
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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|3
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