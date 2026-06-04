Fort Drum residents can bring hazardous household waste products to the Hazardous Waste Storage Facility, Bldg. 11144, on Bedlam Road. This is a free service from the Fort Drum Environmental Division’s Hazardous Waste Program to properly recycle or dispose of materials classified as hazardous waste. The facility is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and community members can schedule a drop off by calling 315-772-6111. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9733392
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XX986-1001
|Resolution:
|2880x2880
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of hazardous household waste, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of household hazardous waste
No keywords found.