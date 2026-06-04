Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of hazardous household waste

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Fort Drum residents can bring hazardous household waste products to the Hazardous Waste Storage Facility, Bldg. 11144, on Bedlam Road. This is a free service from the Fort Drum Environmental Division’s Hazardous Waste Program to properly recycle or dispose of materials classified as hazardous waste. The facility is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and community members can schedule a drop off by calling 315-772-6111. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)