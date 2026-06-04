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    Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of hazardous household waste

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    Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of hazardous household waste

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum residents can bring hazardous household waste products to the Hazardous Waste Storage Facility, Bldg. 11144, on Bedlam Road. This is a free service from the Fort Drum Environmental Division’s Hazardous Waste Program to properly recycle or dispose of materials classified as hazardous waste. The facility is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and community members can schedule a drop off by calling 315-772-6111. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9733392
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 2880x2880
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum Environmental makes it easy to dispose of hazardous household waste, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum Environmental, Hazardous Household Waste, IMCOM, AMC

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