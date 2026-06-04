Attendees discuss practical tools to build stronger, more resilient teams during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Unit Ministry Team Leadership Professional Development event, May 14, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 00:33
|Photo ID:
|9733020
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-FX425-1786
|Resolution:
|5478x2231
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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UMT’s LPD Engages Wiesbaden Civilians
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