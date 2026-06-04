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    UMT’s LPD Engages Wiesbaden Civilians

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    UMT’s LPD Engages Wiesbaden Civilians

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Attendees discuss practical tools to build stronger, more resilient teams during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Unit Ministry Team Leadership Professional Development event, May 14, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 00:33
    Photo ID: 9733020
    VIRIN: 260514-A-FX425-1786
    Resolution: 5478x2231
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UMT’s LPD Engages Wiesbaden Civilians, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UMT’s LPD Engages Wiesbaden Civilians

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    stronger together
    2SIGBDE
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command
    Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT)

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