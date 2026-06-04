MA1 Block Reenlistment

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 5, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Daniel Block, department lead petty officer of Navy Security Forces Diego Garcia, recites the oath of reenlistment to Lt. j. g. Santana Johnson, security officer of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, at the installation’s marina recreation facility, June 5, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission

is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush)