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    MA1 Block Reenlistment

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    MA1 Block Reenlistment

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (June 5, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Daniel Block, department lead petty officer of Navy Security Forces Diego Garcia, recites the oath of reenlistment to Lt. j. g. Santana Johnson, security officer of Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, at the installation’s marina recreation facility, June 5, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission
    is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 23:17
    Photo ID: 9732941
    VIRIN: 260605-N-KC305-1011
    Resolution: 3431x2283
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MA1 Block Reenlistment, by PO2 Jawad Dughmush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSFDiegoGarcia
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    Reenlistment

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