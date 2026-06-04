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    303rd Cavalry Regiment attend a Post Deployment Yellow RIbbon event

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    303rd Cavalry Regiment attend a Post Deployment Yellow RIbbon event

    FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Seeb, Squadron commander, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, 96th Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, provides his opening remarks to the attendees at their post deployment yellow ribbon event in Fife, Wash., June 6, 2026. This Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event is designed to educate the soldiers of 1st squadron on their opportunities, benefits, and entitlements as they return from providing base security as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and the East Africa Response Force, in Djibouti. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by. Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 19:01
    Photo ID: 9730872
    VIRIN: 260606-Z-WE306-9762
    Resolution: 5061x3374
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: FIFE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 303rd Cavalry Regiment attend a Post Deployment Yellow RIbbon event, by CPT Andrew Phommavongsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment returns from Djibouti with Yellow Ribbon Event

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    yellow ribbon
    Washington National Guard
    deployment
    Djibouti
    cavalry

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