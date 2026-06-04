303rd Cavalry Regiment attend a Post Deployment Yellow RIbbon event

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Seeb, Squadron commander, 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, 96th Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard, provides his opening remarks to the attendees at their post deployment yellow ribbon event in Fife, Wash., June 6, 2026. This Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event is designed to educate the soldiers of 1st squadron on their opportunities, benefits, and entitlements as they return from providing base security as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and the East Africa Response Force, in Djibouti. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by. Capt. Andrew Phommavongsay)