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    Big Red One Soldiers Honor Master Sgt. Charles Shay at Memorial Ceremony, June 5, 2026

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    Big Red One Soldiers Honor Master Sgt. Charles Shay at Memorial Ceremony, June 5, 2026

    COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Costello 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monte Rone (center), commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, speaks during the Master Sgt. Charles Shay Memorial Ceremony in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. Master Sgt. Charles Norman Shay served as a combat medic with the 1st Infantry Division and earned the Silver Star for his heroic actions on Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Keegan Costello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9730226
    VIRIN: 260605-A-RB538-7176
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Big Red One Soldiers Honor Master Sgt. Charles Shay at Memorial Ceremony, June 5, 2026, by SFC Keegan Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Omaha beach
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    Charles Shay
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