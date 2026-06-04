Big Red One Soldiers Honor Master Sgt. Charles Shay at Memorial Ceremony, June 5, 2026

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monte Rone (center), commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, speaks during the Master Sgt. Charles Shay Memorial Ceremony in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. Master Sgt. Charles Norman Shay served as a combat medic with the 1st Infantry Division and earned the Silver Star for his heroic actions on Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Keegan Costello)