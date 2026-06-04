U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monte Rone (center), commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, speaks during the Master Sgt. Charles Shay Memorial Ceremony in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 5, 2026. Master Sgt. Charles Norman Shay served as a combat medic with the 1st Infantry Division and earned the Silver Star for his heroic actions on Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sfc. Keegan Costello)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9730226
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-RB538-7176
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Red One Soldiers Honor Master Sgt. Charles Shay at Memorial Ceremony, June 5, 2026, by SFC Keegan Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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