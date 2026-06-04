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Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Humberto L. Hueca, receives the 642nd Regional Support Group guidon from unit Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Shannon Bibbee during a change of responsibility ceremony at the United States Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., April 11, 2026. Hueca replaces retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent B. Scales as lead NCO for the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)