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    Handoff

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    Handoff

    DECATUR, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Humberto L. Hueca, receives the 642nd Regional Support Group guidon from unit Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Shannon Bibbee during a change of responsibility ceremony at the United States Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., April 11, 2026. Hueca replaces retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent B. Scales as lead NCO for the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 22:26
    Photo ID: 9729598
    VIRIN: 260411-A-VX503-1316
    Resolution: 6403x4330
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: DECATUR, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Handoff, by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of responsibility
    642 RSG
    642 Regional Support Group
    leadership
    Army Reserve

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