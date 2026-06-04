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    D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy

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    D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along the coast of Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany.

    Did you know there is a Normandy memorial on Camp Zama?

    #DDay #NormandyLandings #NormandyInvasion #OperationOverload #OmahaBeach #NormanyMemorial #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:21
    Photo ID: 9726813
    VIRIN: 260606-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1272x703
    Size: 235.43 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    D-Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama
    Normandy 82

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