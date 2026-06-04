D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy

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Today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along the coast of Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany.



Did you know there is a Normandy memorial on Camp Zama?



#DDay #NormandyLandings #NormandyInvasion #OperationOverload #OmahaBeach #NormanyMemorial #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe