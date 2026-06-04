Today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along the coast of Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany.
Did you know there is a Normandy memorial on Camp Zama?
#DDay #NormandyLandings #NormandyInvasion #OperationOverload #OmahaBeach #NormanyMemorial #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:21
|Photo ID:
|9726813
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1272x703
|Size:
|235.43 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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