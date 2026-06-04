SOUTHCOM Commander visits Guatemala

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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and U.S. Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 4, 2026. Donovan visited Guatemala June 3-4 to meet with leaders to continue the bilateral dialogue between senior U.S. and Guatemalan leaders on expanding the bilateral defense partnership to implement a shared commitment to counter cartel criminal activity under the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Guatemala)