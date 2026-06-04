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    NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC FY25 Best of Type Award

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    NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC FY25 Best of Type Award

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Commander RADM Jeffrey Kilian presented NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer CAPT Cathy Eyrich a plaque commemorating NAVFAC Southwest as NAVFAC's Selection as CONUS FEC Best of Type 2025 Award, May 29 in Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Christopher Stachyra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9726296
    VIRIN: 260529-N-AJ460-5279
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC FY25 Best of Type Award, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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