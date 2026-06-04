NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC FY25 Best of Type Award

NAVFAC Commander RADM Jeffrey Kilian presented NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer CAPT Cathy Eyrich a plaque commemorating NAVFAC Southwest as NAVFAC's Selection as CONUS FEC Best of Type 2025 Award, May 29 in Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Christopher Stachyra)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9726296
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-AJ460-5279
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC Fiscal Year 2025 Best of Type Award
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