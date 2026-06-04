NAVFAC Southwest Wins CONUS FEC FY25 Best of Type Award

Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:42 Photo ID: 9726296 VIRIN: 260529-N-AJ460-5279 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.74 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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